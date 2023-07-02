UPSC GK Capsule: Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Win To Bihar Education Dept Banning Jeans, Top Highlights Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Staying informed and being aware of the current events and developments happening around us is of utmost importance. The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) conducts one of the most prestigious and competitive examinations in India, which requires a comprehensive understanding of national and international events. Being well-versed in current affairs not only helps in cracking the exam but also enables aspirants to develop a broader perspective, critical thinking abilities, and analytical skills necessary for effective decision-making and leadership roles. Stay updated with the latest developments by diving into this curated selection of important news.

Neeraj Chopra claims his second Diamond League title of the season

Neeraj Chopra, the ace Indian javelin thrower, made history by securing his second Diamond League title of the season at Lausanne. Despite a foul on his first throw, Chopra bounced back with distances of 83.52m and 85.04m on his second and third attempts, respectively. After another foul on his fourth attempt, he remained confident and made a remarkable throw of 87.66m on his fifth attempt, claiming the victory. He is set to compete in the upcoming legs of the Diamond League before the grand finale in Eugene, USA, in September.

MP High Court Calls for Lowering Women’s Age of Consent to 16

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recommended that the Central government consider reducing the age of consent for women from 18 to 16, in order to address concerns of injustice towards teenage boys who may be treated as criminals. The court made this statement while dismissing a case involving a 20-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. The judge argued that due to early puberty influenced by social media and easy internet access, young boys and girls are forming physical relationships, and it is the age difference rather than criminal intent that should be taken into consideration. The accused had been in custody without bail for three years, and the court urged the government to review the amendment that raised the age of consent to sort out any potential injustice.

Manipur CM Biren Singh Refuses to Resign Following Dramatic Incident in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has clarified that he will not be resigning from his position, citing the crucial situation in the state. The decision came after a dramatic turn of events in Imphal, where thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy from reaching Raj Bhavan. N. Biren Singh had been under fire for his handling of ethnic violence in the state for the past two months, and the recent outbreak of violence had further fueled speculations of his resignation. However, he was convinced by women demonstrators not to step down. The situation eventually calmed down after assurances were given that he would not resign.

UGC Chairman Anticipates CUET UG Results to be Declared By July 15

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC) chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG results for 2023 are expected to be released around July 15. The exam was conducted in nine phases from May 21 to June 23 across various cities in India and abroad, with a total of 14,90,000 candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the provisional answer keys, and students have until July 1 to raise objections against them. The CUET UG scores will be used by Delhi University for admission.

Bihar Education Department Orders Prohibition on Employees Wearing Jeans and T-Shirts

The Bihar Education Department has recently implemented a dress code for its employees. In a new order, the department has prohibited the wearing of jeans and T-shirts, emphasizing the need for decent clothing. This aligns with similar actions taken by the Uttarakhand government and various other states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. Maharashtra has also introduced restrictions on attire, disallowing government workers from wearing jeans, T-shirts, or even comfortable slippers. The government has provided guidelines on appropriate clothing choices, including sarees, salwars, kurtas, trouser pants, shirts, and specified footwear options for both men and women.