UPSC GK Capsule: Opposition Coalition’s Meeting to 30 Lakh New Demat Accounts, Know Major Events of This Week

From INDIA Coalition’s Meeting to 30 Lakh New Demat Accounts, a lot has happened in the last few days. It is recommended that you keep up with current events and news, especially if you are preparing for an upcoming recruiting exam. One of the most significant components of many employment or admission tests is general knowledge.Reading up on current events may give you an edge over other applicants in the general knowledge section.

Here is a compilation of important highlights from this week that you can go through to help prepare for any forthcoming exams.

INDIA Coalition’s Next Meeting Expected On Aug 31 And Sept 1 In Mumbai

According to the latest reports, the opposition bloc INDIA will meet on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. As per sources, the summit will follow the pattern of the Bengaluru meeting, with leaders first convening in a casual setting on August 31 before their main meeting the next day. The insider adds that a news conference would be held on August 1 evening at a hotel in Powai. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction, with support from Congress, are hosting the third meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Ajit Doval Leaves for Jeddah to Attend 2-Day Ukraine Peace Meeting

According to top government sources, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval flew to Jeddah on August 4 to join Ukraine peace negotiations over Russia’s war on August 5 and August 6. The talks are being attended by NSAs from China, the United States of America (USA), and the United Kingdom (UK). “We have been invited and we will go. Our view is neutral and balanced. We will give our views, whether it’s the Saudi forum or an American forum. We have always batted for peace,” informed the source.

ECOWAS Military Chiefs Agree To Intervene In Niger But Want Diplomacy to Work First

On August 4, the West African bloc’s military chiefs decided on a plan for future intervention in Niger, where the junta failed to restore civilian authority following last week’s coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) handed the junta that deposed elected president Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup one week to reinstate him or face the use of force. Military leaders from the alliance were meeting in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to deliberate how to respond to the situation, the latest in a string of coups in Africa’s Sahel area since 2020.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jailed For 3 Years In Toshakhana Case

A Pakistan court convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case today, August 5. He has also been disqualified for five years, meaning he may be unable to run in the forthcoming elections. Imran Khan is accused of abusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 by buying and selling presents worth more than $635,000 from guests who visited Pakistan and from hosts when he travelled on official foreign travels.

Firms Likely to Get More Time to Apply for Licence to Import Laptops

According to IT ministry sources, the government is expected to grant companies additional time to apply for licences to import laptops and other devices, extending specified periods of import restrictions. Companies will benefit from the change. The deadlines may be extended, possibly by a month or more, according to the sources, who added that a notice from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is likely soon. Furthermore, enterprises will be given additional time to apply for the licence, and efforts will be made to ensure that consignments or shipments in transit will not encounter any problems, according to sources.

30 Lakh New Demat Accounts Opened in July 2023

Retail investor involvement in the stock market has been increasing, with 30 lakh new demat accounts opened with two depositories, CDSL and NSDL, in July 2023, reaching a new high of 12.35 crore. This is the greatest growth rate since January 2022, and it is over 50% more than the previous 12-month average of 20 lahks. Retail investors’ interest in the equities market is influenced by market emotions. Recently, micro-cap and small-cap indices have outpaced the Nifty and Sensex, reigniting investor interest in equities.