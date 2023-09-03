Preparing for UPSC CSE? Know the Top Events of the Week to Boost Your GK

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

To help candidates in their preparation for upcoming exams, here is a curated collection of noteworthy news events. From IAF’s Trishul training to Chandrayaan-3’s seismic activity, know the top events of this week.

‘One Nation, One Poll’

The government has established a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of implementing the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ concept, aiming to synchronize national and state elections. The committee will consult with state stakeholders and gather legal and political opinions, including input from retired judges. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate for simultaneous elections, the opposition has criticised the move as “impractical".

Jaya Varma Sinha Becomes First Woman To Head Railway Board

Jaya Varma Sinha has made history as the first woman to assume the role of chairperson and chief executive officer of the Railway Board, starting from September 1. With a career spanning over 35 years in the Indian Railway Traffic Service, she replaced Anil Kumar Lahoti as the 46th chairperson. Sinha gained recognition for her handling of the Odisha triple train crash in June, which resulted in 291 casualties. Her career has included key positions such as railway adviser in the High Commission of India in Dhaka and various roles within different railway zones.

IAF To Carry Out ‘Trishul’ Training Along China, Pakistan Borders

The Indian Air Force is gearing up for a significant training exercise called “Trishul", scheduled for the second and third week of September along the northern borders with China and Pakistan. This exercise will involve major fighter aircraft like the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Su-30MKIs, as well as heavy-lift transport aircraft and helicopters. The IAF is on high alert for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10, deploying its assets and activating surface-to-air defense systems like the Akash missile.

Chandrayaan-3 Detects Natural Seismic Activity On Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, currently stationed at the moon’s south pole, has detected seismic activity through its Vikram Lander, suggesting the possibility of a moonquake. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made this discovery and announced it on social media, highlighting the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload’s role in recording the event. While it appears to be a natural occurrence, the exact nature and source of the event are still being investigated by ISRO.

Indian Navy’s Mahendragiri Launched In Mumbai

The Indian Navy’s Mahendragiri, the final frigate in Project 17A developed by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), was launched in Mumbai with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar as chief guests. The vice president expressed pride in the launch and believed that Mahendragiri would represent India’s maritime strength worldwide. Named after an eastern Ghats mountain peak in Odisha, the warship signifies India’s progress in gender equality with over 10,000 women serving across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, according to Vice President Dhankar.

China Defends Its ‘Standard’ Map

China has downplayed the controversy surrounding its 2023 “standard map," which India has rejected due to territorial claims, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called it a “routine practice" and urged India to remain objective and calm, discouraging over-interpretation of the issue. India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest, stating that such actions by China further complicate the resolution of the boundary dispute.