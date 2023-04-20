UPSC IES, ISS 2023 Registration Begins on upsconline.nic.in, How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online registration for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSC IES/ISS 2023 exam at upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to submit the application is May 9 up to 6 pm. Once the registration process closes, candidates can make changes in their application forms from May 10 to May 16. According to the official notice, the exams will be conducted on June 23.

The commission plans to conduct the IES/ISS examination in several cities across India. To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to apply for the exam as soon as possible. Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these, 33 vacancies are for the ISS and 18 vacancies are for the IES.

Eligibility Criteria

Age- The minimum age requirement for IES/ISS exam is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years as on August 1, 2023. It is to be noted that the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Education- Candidates applying for the Indian Economic Service exam should hold a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Econometrics or Business Economics. While applicants registering for the Indian Statistical Service exam must have a Bachelor’s degree with Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Statistics as one of the subjects. They can also have a Master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Statistics.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to UPSC’s official website https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on – “Online Application for Various Examinations” Section.

Step 3: Then select the “Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2023” as per choice from the list of exams.

Step 4: On the new window, fill out the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents and pay the fee as asked.

Step 6: Check and submit the UPSC IES/ISS application form.

Direct link to apply: https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php

Application Fee:

Those applying for the IES/ISS exam need to pay an examination fee of Rs 200. Whereas, SC/ST/PwBD and female candidates have been exempted from payment of fee.

