UPSC IES, ISS Result 2023 Declared, How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2023 exams today, August 24. Candidates who took the exam can check the results and merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Those who cleared the written exam will now be eligible to appear for the interview or the personality test. The was held by the UPSC in June 2023.

UPSC will also release the Detailed Application Form or DAF which qualified candidates have to fill in for the interview process. It will be made available on the commission’s website in due course of time. The interview schedule for candidates who cleared the UPSC IES and ISS exams 2023 will also be notified soon.

“The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc," states the official notice by UPSC.

UPSC IES, ISS result 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the IES, ISS result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter your log in credentials

Step 4 - The result will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Save and download the page for future use.

“The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test," reads the official notice by UPSC.