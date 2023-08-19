UPSC IFS Main 2023 Detailed Application Form 1 Released At upsc.gov.in, Details Inside

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for the 2023 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination has been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Through the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, candidates can submit the DAF. For admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023, candidates who passed the screening test administered as part of the civil services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 may submit the application by August 28 at 6:00 p.m.

As per the official notification, “All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS (MAIN) Examination- 2023 as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2023 to be held from Sunday, the 26th November 2023.”

UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023: Steps To Download

Step No 1: The application process for the Indian forest service exam is online, so candidates are required to apply online and visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in

Step No 2: Next, on the homepage click on the “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF I]

Step No 3: A new window will appear, tap on the Click Here link provided against Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF-I].

Step No 4: Another window will open, fill in your details and login.

Step No 5: Fill out the UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023 and upload the required documents.

Step No 6: Download the confirmation page and get its printout for further use.

The applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 32 in order to be eligible for IFS 2023. They must have passed the 10+2 exams and hold a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from an institution recognised by the UGC. Applicants who are currently in government service, government-owned industrial undertakings, or any private employment or similar organization should submit their applications directly to the commission.

Approximately 1105 vacancies must be filled through UPSC CSE 2023. The Indian Forest Service was established in 1966 and is currently a part of the Apex All India Services Group. The Indian Government hires officers at the All-India Level through the Indian Forest Service exam, which is administered annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). candidates preparing for the upcoming IFoS exam must review the latest syllabus and prepare accordingly.