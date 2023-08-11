UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released At upsc.gov.in; Steps To Download

The National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 admit card is now accessible by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The admit card is available for download on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates’ registration IDs or roll numbers will be required to download the admission card. On September 3, 2023, the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) will take place.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, candidates have to select the link which mentions ‘e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023’

Step 3- Enter your login information to access the site.

Step 4- On the screen, the UPSC NDA 2 admission card will show.

Step 5- For later use, download and print the document.

The exam will be administered at various locations throughout the country. This recruitment drive will fill 395 vacant seats between the two institutions. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a hard copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID. Candidates without clear photos on their electronic admissions cards must provide a picture ID evidence, two passport-size photos (one for each session), and provide an undertaking in order to attend the testing facility.

The NDA exam is administered twice a year and is divided into a written exam and an SSB interview. Math and General Ability Test (GAT) are the two areas covered in the written portion of the UPSC NDA test. In the NDA exam, there are 270 questions total, of which 150 are GAT questions and 120 are math questions which makes 900 as the total marks. The minimum passing marks for the written exam are 25% for each component.

Candidates who pass the written exam are invited to the two-stage SSB interview. The OIR, PP, and DT tests are part of the first stage, and the conference and the psychological tests are part of the second stage. There are 900 total points awarded for the SSB interview. In order to be eligible, candidates must achieve the SSB interview and written exam NDA cut off marks set by the UPSC.