UPSC Offers Alternate Centres to Candidates of Imphal for the Civil Services Prelims Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be offering alternative centres to the candidates allotted a centre in Manipur’s Imphal for the civil services preliminary examination that was scheduled on May 28. The Centre of the Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Examination, 2023, will be held on July 2. The alternate centres will be at seven places including Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dispur (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Delhi.

A message regarding the same will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number registered with the commission. “The Centre change option will be available to the candidates of Imphal Centre through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility. A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her registered mobile number with the Commission. The candidates must use their said registered Mobile Number to avail this facility through IVRS," reads the official notice by PIB Delhi.

The option of change of centres for such candidates will also be available on the Website of the UPSC from tomorrow, June 2 at noon up to 5 pm on June 12. On receipt of centre change options from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the venues of their chosen centres, the notice further stated. Accordingly, their e-Admit cards will be issued, which will be available for downloading from the UPSC’s website, upsc.gov.in, thereafter.

“Alternatively, a candidate may also contact the UPSC on the following telephone numbers 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 & 23387876 from 12:00 noon of 02nd June, 2023 till 05:00 p.m. of 12th June, 2023. These telephone numbers will be in operation from 12:00 noon of 02nd June, 2023 to 5:00 pm of 12th June, 2023. The candidates can call between 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM during the period," the notice added.