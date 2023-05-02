UPSC Prelims 2023: Here Is The Syllabus For Both The Papers

Every year, lakhs of candidates take the UPSC prelims and mains examinations and only a few of them end up getting prestigious positions like IAS, IPS and more. Candidates who have a goal to get a government job with an esteemed position can appear for the UPSC prelims exam that is to be held on May 28. The CSE Prelims Exam is the first of the three screening stages of the UPSC exam. The candidates who successfully score more than the cutoff mark of this paper are eligible to attempt the Mains. Here are the syllabus and guidelines for the Prelims examination-

The UPSC Prelims exam syllabus is divided into two parts according to the two papers named General Studies (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The exam pattern is as follows:

Paper I is of GS and the total number of questions is 100. The paper is for 200 marks and each correct answer carries 2 marks. Each wrong answer gets you a negative marking of 0.66 (1/3rd of the positive marking) and you are awarded zero for the question that is left unattempted.

Paper II is of CSAT and has a total of 80 questions. The paper is for 200 marks, and each correct answer carries 2.5 marks. 0.833 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer and zero marks will be awarded for questions left unattended.

The marks of the Prelims exam are not included in the final merit list and Paper II is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

The syllabus for Paper I (GS) is as follows:

Current Affairs (Events) of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change: that do not require subject specialization.

General Science

The syllabus for Paper II (CSAT) is as follows:

Intelligibility

Interpersonal skills including communication skills.

Logical Skills & Analytical Ability.

Decision-making and problem-solving ability.

General mental ability.

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of expansion, etc.) (10th class level), selection of data (charts, graphs, tables, the sufficiency of data etc. – 10th class level).

Read all the Latest Education News here