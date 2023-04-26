UPSC Prelims 2023: Mistakes To Avoid A Month Before The Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds Civil Services examinations every year to choose suitable applicants for positions in India’s civil services, including the IAS, IPS, IFS and other related services. It is a rigorous evaluation that covers a lot of material and is recognised as one of the toughest exams in India. Students frequently forget what they have learned and make mistakes during exams. This year the prelims will be held on May 28. With only one month left, candidates have to start focusing on their common mistakes and how to rectify them. Here are a few common mistakes which a civil aspirant makes when studying for the IAS exam.

Not focusing on self-notes: Now with one month left for the exam, the candidates usually focus on the other reference books which ultimately confuses them. They should rather focus on their notes for study. Depending on a lot of reference books might confuse you. This time should be utilised to re-affirm everything which you have learnt in the past year. Taking new knowledge can be very harmful to you.

Lack of paper solving: A lot of candidates don’t solve the UPSC sample papers. Due to this, they know the answer in the exam but are unable to do so due to slow speed. These sample papers help in improving the speed of the candidate. Solving the papers of the past year will also give you an idea of the exam pattern of the examination.

Lack of mock tests: A lot of civil services aspirants don’t try mock tests but rather spend their time studying new concepts. This keeps them unaware of their level of knowledge and the work needed to be done for that. The mock tests help you in adapting to the UPSC prelims. It will make you well-versed in the time allotted for the paper.

Memorising: The basic mistake done by most candidates is that they try to memorise the concept rather than understand it. You should try to learn the concept. The UPSC examination is one of the toughest examinations in India and it cannot be aced just by memorising.

Lack of current affairs knowledge: The mistake which eliminates a lot of candidates from the first stage itself of the examination is their lack of knowledge of current affairs. You should focus on the ongoing national and international news so that you can better frame your answers by incorporating relatable and trending concepts.

