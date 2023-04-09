UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 146 Posts, How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment process to fill vacancies of Junior Engineers, Research Officers, Assistant Directors, and other posts in various ministries of the central government. The application forms will be available from April 8 to April 27. The deadline to print the completed application form is April 28. Candidates can register for the recruitment process online at the official website of UPSC—upsconline.nic.in. A total of 146 vacancies will be filled through the drive.

The recruitment process offers job vacancies for candidates belonging to a varied range of educational backgrounds and experience levels.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush- 1 Post

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush - 1 Post

Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect- 1 Post

Assistant Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office- 1 Post

Assistant Director, Ministry of Civil Aviation- 16 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation- 20 Posts

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation- 48 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation- 58 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit- The upper age limit for the vacancies in recruitment drives 30 to 40 years depending on the post. However. it is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification- The educational eligibility for recruitment varies from post to post. Hence, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to UPSC’s official website—upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link for the post you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Create a new registration and generate ID and Password.

Step 4: Fill in the required details for the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay and submit the application.

Step 7: Download and save it for future preference.

Candidates are advised to register the correct and active email address while filling out the application form. Candidates have to provide their photo identity proofs which can be their Aadhar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, photo ID, and voter ID. The date for the recruitment later process of the recruitment drive will be notified soon.

