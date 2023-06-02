UPSC Releases IES ISS 2023 Exam Schedule; All You Need To Know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam dates for the 2023 Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS). The exam will be held on June 23, 24, and 25, 2023, according to the official announcement. The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 a.m. to noon and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The detailed timetable is available on upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 51 vacancies, 18 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service. The candidates will be selected based on a written test and a personality test worth 1000 and 200 points, respectively.

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable

June 23-General English(Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 23-General Studies (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 24-General Economics-I (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 24-Statistics – I (Objective)-9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M

June 24-General Economics-II (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 24-Statistics – II (Objective)-2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M

June 25-General Economics-III (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 25-Statistics –III (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 25-Indian Economics (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 25-Statistics – IV (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

You can also check the same and here are the steps to download the schedule of the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023.

Visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 schedule table link.

A new PDF file will appear, allowing candidates to see the timetable.

Download the page and save a copy for future reference.

General English, General Economics, Statistics, and Indian Economics are among the papers available. Candidates can visit the UPSC official website for additional information.

UPSC Indian Economic Service 2023 exam pattern

General English-100 marks-3 hours

General Studies-100 marks-3 hours

General Economic - 1-200 marks-3 hours

General Economic - 2-200 marks-3 hours

General Economic - 3 -200 marks-3 hours

Indian Economics-200 marks-3 hours