CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » UPSC Releases IES ISS 2023 Exam Schedule; All You Need To Know
1-MIN READ

UPSC Releases IES ISS 2023 Exam Schedule; All You Need To Know

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 13:32 IST

Delhi, India

The candidates will be selected based on a written test and a personality test worth 1000 and 200 points, respectively.

The candidates will be selected based on a written test and a personality test worth 1000 and 200 points, respectively.

This recruitment drive will fill 51 vacancies, 18 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam dates for the 2023 Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS). The exam will be held on June 23, 24, and 25, 2023, according to the official announcement. The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 a.m. to noon and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The detailed timetable is available on upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 51 vacancies, 18 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service. The candidates will be selected based on a written test and a personality test worth 1000 and 200 points, respectively.

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable

June 23-General English(Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 23-General Studies (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 24-General Economics-I (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 24-Statistics – I (Objective)-9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M

June 24-General Economics-II (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 24-Statistics – II (Objective)-2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M

June 25-General Economics-III (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 25-Statistics –III (Descriptive)-9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon

June 25-Indian Economics (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

June 25-Statistics – IV (Descriptive)-2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

You can also check the same and here are the steps to download the schedule of the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023.

Visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 schedule table link.

A new PDF file will appear, allowing candidates to see the timetable.

Download the page and save a copy for future reference.

General English, General Economics, Statistics, and Indian Economics are among the papers available. Candidates can visit the UPSC official website for additional information.

UPSC Indian Economic Service 2023 exam pattern

General English-100 marks-3 hours

General Studies-100 marks-3 hours

General Economic - 1-200 marks-3 hours

General Economic - 2-200 marks-3 hours

top videos

    General Economic - 3 -200 marks-3 hours

    Indian Economics-200 marks-3 hours

    About the Author
    Education and Careers Desk
    A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
    Tags:
    1. news18-discover
    2. education
    first published:June 02, 2023, 13:32 IST
    last updated:June 02, 2023, 13:32 IST