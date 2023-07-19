CHANGE LANGUAGE
UPSC Releases Schedule of Recruitment Exams 2023 at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Schedule of Recruitment Exams 2023 at upsc.gov.in

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:58 IST

New Delhi, India

The schedule for various posts is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in (Representative Image)

UPSC has released the recruitment exam dates for 2023 for multiple posts on the official website at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment exam dates for multiple posts in 2023. The schedule for various posts is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. According to the notification, the Drug Inspector in Drugs Control Department (GNCTD) recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19. The test will be held in a single shift that is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Candidates should be aware that the exam will consist of objective-type questions with multiple choices for answers. A total of 25 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Meanwhile, the recruitment test for Assistant Architect in Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will also be conducted on Saturday, August 19. The exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm. It will be an offline pen and paper-based exam and 13 vacancies will be filled via this exam. It is important to note that no request for a change of test centre will be entertained.

The Junior Translation Officer in ESIC, Min. of Labour and Employment as well as the Junior Translation Officer in EPFO, Min. of Labour and Employment exam will be held on August 20. Both the recruitment tests will be done in a single shift that is from 2 pm to 4 pm. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 86 posts will be filled in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

In Addition, the combined recruitment exam for the Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service Consisting of the Posts of ALC (Central) - AWC (Central) - ALWC (Central) - Assistant Director will be held on August 20. The exam will be conducted in the morning session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. A total of 29 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

UPSC Recruitment Exam 2023: Important Guidelines

As per the UPSC exam day guidelines, candidates must report at the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the test. Entry into the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the test. All appearing applicants are advised to bring a hard copy or printout of the admit card to the exam hall. They should also carry a copy of the ‘instruction to candidates to the exam venue for reference.

