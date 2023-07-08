UPSC SCRA Salary Revealed: Check Indian Railways Apprentice Job Benefits And Perks

The Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA) exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), aims to select candidates for the Special Class Railway Apprentice position in the mechanical department of the Indian Railways. The recent SCRA notification can be found on the official website of UPSC.

Candidates who are selected as SCRA apprentices enjoy various benefits, including medical and overtime benefits, along with their salaries. They have access to leave and retirement eligibility, making the SCRA apprenticeship a lucrative job. The compensation package and advantages associated with the SCRA exam make it an appealing choice for individuals aspiring to work as technical supervisors in the Indian Railway Services. Upon completion of the program, SCRA candidates are recruited by the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers as Assistant Mechanical Engineers (AME).

They are directly posted as Group A officers in the Indian Railways, with opportunities for promotion to senior management positions. The SCRA recruitment for 2023 offers approximately 42 vacancies, with reservations for ST, SC, and OBC candidates. Additionally, 2% of the seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates.

The eligibility criteria for applying to this apprenticeship are as follows:

Candidates must be between 17 and 21 years of age, with age relaxation based on UPSC rules. OBC and candidates from Defense services receive a relaxation of 3 years, while SC/ST, Jammu and Kashmir residents, and Ex-Serviceman/ECOs/SSCOs/Military Services candidates receive an age relaxation of 5 years.

Candidates must have passed their intermediate exams in physics, mathematics, and chemistry, as these subjects are key for the exam. They should have received a first or second-class grade. Undergraduate degrees in mathematics, chemistry, or physics are also accepted, with pre-engineering students eligible if they pass with a second-class grade.

The UPSC SCRA selection process consists of two phases. The first phase includes a written exam with three papers:

Paper I - General Ability Test

Paper II - Physical Science (Physics and Chemistry)

Paper III - Mathematics.

The total duration of the exam is 6 hours, and it carries 600 marks. The second phase involves a Personality Test or Interview, carrying 200 marks. Candidates successfully completing Phase 1 will proceed to Phase 2, which includes document verification and medical/physical tests.

Candidates who successfully complete all phases will undergo four years of training. During the first and second years, they will receive a stipend of Rs 9,100 per month. In the third year, the stipend increases to Rs 9,400 per month. For the first 6 months of the fourth year, the stipend remains Rs 9400, and it increases to Rs. 9700 for the next 6 months.