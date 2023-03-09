UPSC Success Story: IAS Saumya Pandey Cracked UPSC in First Attempt, Began Checking her Name From Bottom of the List

People work really hard to become IAS officer but some people still do not believe in themselves. In such a situation, when success is achieved, it comes as a sweet surprise. Something similar happened with Prayagraj-born IAS officer Saumya Pandey. A video of Saumya is going viral on social media in which she is telling that when the final result of UPSC came, she started seeing her name from the bottom of the list. When she did not see the name for long, she became disheartened. But when she checked the list from above, her happiness knew no bounds. She not only passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination, but also topped it. She had the All India 4th rank in the Civil Services Examination.

IAS Saumya Pandey belongs to the 2016 batch. She cracked UPSC in her very first attempt. Talking about Soumya’s academic record, she had 98 per cent marks in class 10 and 97.8 per cent in class 12. Apart from this, she was also a gold medalist in engineering college.

IAS Soumya Pandey tells that she had given the exam in 2016. The result came in 2017. She had downloaded the PDF file of UPSC Civil Services Exam Result but could not muster the courage to see the names. That’s why her mother said that start seeing the name from below. When the name was not shown, she told her mother that she will prepare better in the next attempt and will clear it for sure. But her mother asked her to check the names to see who has topped. My mother and I could not believe when my name appeared amongst the toppers. She cross-checked the result with her roll number and realized the result was really hers.

IAS Saumya Pandey is currently serving in Uttar Pradesh. Saumya says that the preparation for prelims should start from the basics. For this, there is no better option than NCERT books.

Along with studies, Soumya is also very interested in activities like sports and dance. She has also learned classical dance and is also a basketball player. Apart from this, she is also an NCC B and C certificate holder.

