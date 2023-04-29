Upset Over Failing in Intermediate Exams, Nine Andhra Students Die by Suicide

Nine students in Andhra Pradesh have ended their lives after failing to clear intermediate examinations.

The results of intermediate first year and second year (Class 11 and 12) were declared on Wednesday.

Nine students have died by suicide in separate incidents since Thursday. Two other students attempted suicide.

B. Tarun (17) killed himself by jumping in front of a running train near Tekkali in Srikakulam district. The student of intermediate first year hailing from Dandu Gopalapuram village of the district was disheartened over failure in most of the papers.

A 16-year-old girl hanged herself at a residence at Trinadhapuram under Malkapuram police station limits of Visakhapatnam district. A. Akhilasree was upset after failing in some subjects of intermediate first year.

B. Jagadeesh (18) ended his life by hanging at his residence at Kancharapalem locality in Visakhapatnam. He had failed in one of the subjects in intermediate second year.

Depressed over failure in one subject in intermediate first year examination, Anusha (17) killed herself by jumping into a lake in Chittoor district.

Babu (17), also of Chittor district, killed himself by consuming pesticides after failing to clear intermediate second year.

T. Kiran (17) hanged self at his residence in Anakapalli as he was depressed over securing low marks in intermediate first year.

The pass percentage for first year was 61 and second year was 72. Over 10 lakh students had appeared in the examination held in March-April.

Police and psychologists have appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have entire life ahead of them and they can turn failure into a success

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

