UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Declared At upsssc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) declared the Lekhpal result 2023 on May 3. Candidates can access the UPSSSC Lekhpal results 2023 via the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The 11-digit registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code are among the credentials that candidates will require to check their results. The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains examination was held on July 31, 2022.

The cut off for those from the unreserved category (General, EWS, and OBC) is 75.75 per cent. The cut off for the SC category is 73.75 per cent, while the cut off for the ST category is 66.50 per cent.

A total of 8085 positions are being filled through the UPSSSC Lekhpal recruitment drive. Out of the total number of openings, 3271 are for those from the unreserved category, 2174 are for OBC applicants, and 1690 are set aside for applicants who fall in the SC category. There are 798 and 152 reserved seats, respectively, for applicants from the EWS and ST categories. 27,455 applicants in total have qualified in the UPPSC Lekhpal examination.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit upsssc.gov.in, the official website of UPSSSC.

Step 2: Click the result tab on the commission’s homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “Click here to view results’ link that appears.

Step 4: Then select the “Click here to View Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination (PET- 2021)/02” link.

Step 5: Fill out your login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 6: The UPSSSC Lekhpal 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 17:Download the result and take a printout of it for future records.

Candidates had to pass a preliminary eligibility test (PET) in order to be considered for the final round of selection. The candidate’s performance in the written test served as the basis for UPSSSC Lekhpal’s final selection. The two-hour written exam had questions worth 25 marks from each of the sections of general Hindi, mathematics, general knowledge, and village society and development. Every incorrect answer will bring about in a deduction of one-fourth of a mark.

Read all the Latest Education News here