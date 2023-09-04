UPSSSC Opens PET Edit Window Till Sep 6, Paper On Oct 28, 29

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. According to the commission’s announcement, the UPSSC PET 2023 test will be given on October 28 and October 29. Candidates can view the official notification on the upsssc.gov.in website. On August 30, the UPSSSC PET 2023 registration period concluded.

UPSSSC PET 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the commission’s website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- Click “under Advt. No: 07-Exam/2023 start from 01/08/2023" on the homepage.

Step 3- The screen will show a fresh page.

Step 4- Use your credentials to log in.

Step 5- Change the necessary fields.

Step 6- Review the application and save it.

On September 6, the UPSSC PET 2023 application edit window will close. In due time, the UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card release date will be announced. The commission has additionally stated that the exam admit cards will be made available separately via the website in due course. For a number of Group B and C positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, the PET serves as a prerequisite exam.

There will be two shifts for the exam: morning and afternoon. The exam’s syllabus covers reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and general knowledge. Candidates who pass the PET will have a chance to take the main exam. The primary exam will be used to choose candidates for a variety of positions.

The whole PET 2023 timetable will shortly be made available by the UPSSSC. Candidates are encouraged to often check the official website for the most recent information and announcements regarding the exam.

UPSSC PET 2023: ELIGIBILITY

Candidates with a domicile who want to apply for government employment in Uttar Pradesh should take the PET exam. Candidates who pass the preliminary eligibility test will receive a PET Score/Certificate, which is good for one year after the date of issuance. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of July 1, 2023, have completed high school or its equivalent, or have a higher education degree to be eligible.