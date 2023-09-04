CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India vs NepalUdhayanidhiG20 SummitJawanJoe Jonas
Home » education-career » UPSSSC Opens PET Edit Window Till Sep 6, Paper On Oct 28, 29
1-MIN READ

UPSSSC Opens PET Edit Window Till Sep 6, Paper On Oct 28, 29

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 17:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Candidates will be chosen based on a written test, the date of which will be announced later (Representative Image)

Candidates will be chosen based on a written test, the date of which will be announced later (Representative Image)

UPSSSC: Candidates can view the official notification on the upsssc.gov.in website. On August 30, the UPSSSC PET 2023 registration period concluded

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. According to the commission’s announcement, the UPSSC PET 2023 test will be given on October 28 and October 29. Candidates can view the official notification on the upsssc.gov.in website. On August 30, the UPSSSC PET 2023 registration period concluded.

UPSSSC PET 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the commission’s website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- Click “under Advt. No: 07-Exam/2023 start from 01/08/2023" on the homepage.

Step 3- The screen will show a fresh page.

Step 4- Use your credentials to log in.

Step 5- Change the necessary fields.

Step 6- Review the application and save it.

On September 6, the UPSSC PET 2023 application edit window will close. In due time, the UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card release date will be announced. The commission has additionally stated that the exam admit cards will be made available separately via the website in due course. For a number of Group B and C positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, the PET serves as a prerequisite exam.

There will be two shifts for the exam: morning and afternoon. The exam’s syllabus covers reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and general knowledge. Candidates who pass the PET will have a chance to take the main exam. The primary exam will be used to choose candidates for a variety of positions.

The whole PET 2023 timetable will shortly be made available by the UPSSSC. Candidates are encouraged to often check the official website for the most recent information and announcements regarding the exam.

UPSSC PET 2023: ELIGIBILITY

Candidates with a domicile who want to apply for government employment in Uttar Pradesh should take the PET exam. Candidates who pass the preliminary eligibility test will receive a PET Score/Certificate, which is good for one year after the date of issuance. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of July 1, 2023, have completed high school or its equivalent, or have a higher education degree to be eligible.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers education and careers with News18. She loves travelling as its full of experience and practical knowledge. She finds solace with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. UPSSSC
  2. Sarkari Naukari
first published:September 04, 2023, 17:52 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 17:52 IST