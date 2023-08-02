UPSSSC PET 2023 Notification Released at upsssc.gov.in, 10th Pass Can Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. The commission has commenced the registration process, and interested candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh PET on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to take the Uttar Pradesh PET examination must complete the online application process before the deadline.

The deadline for UPSSSC PET registrations is August 30. Before September 6, applicants will be allowed to edit their applications and submit the application fee. The Commission will soon announce the written test schedule. The validity of the PET 2023 results is one year from the date of the results.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test was established for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts within the Uttar Pradesh government. Candidates will be chosen based on a written test, the date of which will be announced later.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Schedule

Event Date Notification release August 1 Online registration and fee submission start date August 1 Online registration and fee submission closing date August 30 Last date for fee adjustment and correction in application. September 6

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: All the applicants must have at least passed their class 10 or equivalent examination.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website-upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that states ‘Click here to Apply for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) -2023.’

Step 3: Now tap on the “Candidate Registration" link and complete the basic registration process.

Step 4: Next, re-login with the credentials and key in all the required details.

Step 5: Now upload documents, pay the examination fee and click on submit button.

Step 6: Download the UPSSSC PET application form and take a print for further reference.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from Other backward classes (OBC) and Unreserved (UR) categories will have to pay Rs 185. Scheduled Caste (ST), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates need to pay Rs 95. Rs 25 will be charged to persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Pattern

The UPSSSC PET comprises 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. Candidates are given 120 minutes to finish the test. It is crucial to remember that there is a negative marking system in effect, suggesting that for each incorrect response, 1/4 mark will be deducted.