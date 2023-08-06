UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Released For 3,831 JA, Clerk Posts, Registration begins on September 12

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 announcement for the positions of Junior Assistant, Clerk, and Assistant Level 3. From September 12 onward, the application procedure for these positions will commence and the application deadline has been set for October 3. Applicants can view the detailed notification at the commission’s official website– upsssc.gov.in. On October 10, the commission will open the rectification window for applicants to alter their personal details on the application form.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The recruiting campaign will fill 3,831 vacant clerk, junior assistant (JA), and assistant level 3 posts. The commission has set aside 1,889 vacancies for general applicants, while 770, 83, 763, and 326 positions have been set aside for SC, ST, OBC, and economically weaker section (EWS) candidates respectively.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The commission has established an age limit of 18 to 40 years for applicants taking the recruitment exam in 2023.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Now candidates will have to upload their necessary documents and pay the fees.

Step 5: Once the form is filled, click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward caste (OBC) candidates must pay a Rs 25 online registration fee to apply for the Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Candidates with a valid score in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 are eligible to appear in the main examination for the relevant positions. The UPSSSC PET 2022 score will be used to generate the merit list, and qualified applicants will be asked to sit for a written test.

“Candidates who obtained a negative or zero score in the UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will not be allowed to appear for the main examination," according to an official announcement from the commission. The UPSSSC PET test 2022 was held in two shifts on October 15 and 16. The written examination is being offered to fill openings in UPSSSC Group B and Group C levels.