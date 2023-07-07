UPSSSC Release Notice For Auditor Recruitment 2023; Salary, Vacancy And More

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the recruitment notification for the positions of Assistant Accountant and Auditor. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website http://upsssc.gov.in/Default.aspx from July 11, 2023. The last date to submit applications for the post is August 1, 2023. Applicants will have the opportunity to make changes to their applications until August 8, 2023.

Age Limit

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should be at least 21 years old and not exceed 40 years of age as of July 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process for the UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023 involves shortlisting candidates based on their marks in the UP PET-2022 Score. Shortlisted candidates will then proceed to the main written examination. Finally, the selected candidates will undergo document verification and a medical examination.

How To Apply

To apply for the UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023, candidates need to visit the official website http://upsssc.gov.in/Default.aspx. They should click on the application link and provide all the required details accurately. The application should be submitted along with the necessary documents, including a scanned signature and passport-size photograph. It is advisable to keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Important Dates

Important dates for the recruitment process include the starting date of the application, which is July 11, 2023, and the deadline for online applications, which is August 1, 2023. Candidates can make changes to their application forms until August 8, 2023. The exam date will be announced soon on the official website.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification required for the UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023 is a postgraduate degree in Accounting and an O-level Computer Diploma Course, or a B.Com degree with an auditing specialization from a recognized university.

Application Fee

Applicants under the General, OBC, EWAS, SC, and ST categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Expected Salary

The selected candidates will be offered a salary based on the Level 5 criteria prescribed by the government. The Minimum Salary in hand Pay would be Rs 39596/- (Approx). Grade Pay-2800, Level 5, PB-1 (5200 to 20200).

Candidates interested in the positions of Assistant Accountant and Auditor should carefully review the eligibility criteria and follow the application process mentioned above. The UPSSSC provides a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.