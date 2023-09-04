UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for Main Exam Application, 277 Vacancies on Offer

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a notice regarding the Stenographer main recruitment exam 2023. They have stated that they will be recruiting individuals for 277 Stenographer posts. The application process will start on October 17. The deadline for the submission of the application form will be November 6. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the post and want to apply for the exam will have to go to the official website of UPSSSC and fill out the application form at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) that was held in 2022 will be eligible for the Stenographer main recruitment exam 2023. They will have to submit the scorecard that was issued to apply for the examination.

Further, candidates who have applied for the exam should be above the age of 18 years and should not be exceeding 40 years as of July 1, 2023. For the candidates from reserved categories above age limit relaxations will be provided as per the rules.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- Visit the homepage of the website.

Step 3- On the homepage you will see a “Advertisement No.-09-Exam/2023, Stenographer Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)”

Step 4- Click on the link and apply for the Stenographer Main Recruitment Exam 2023.

Step 5- Enter your UP PET 2022 registration number and valid credentials.

Step 6- Submit the details and your registration will be completed.

Step 7- Download the application form and get a printout for further use.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Application fees

The candidates who will apply for the Stenographer main recruitment exam 2023 will have to pay Rs 25 as a fee for the application form for unreserved, other backward classes and for the SC, and ST categories. The payment of application fees will start on November 6, and the last day is November 13. During this time, candidates can also go to the official website and edit their application.