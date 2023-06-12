UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Drive To Fill 1468 Vacancies Of Gram Vikas Adhikari

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently issued a notification for the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1468 vacancies for the position of UPSSSC Gram Vikas Adhikari in the Panchayati Raj Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Anyone who has passed Class 12 is eligible to apply for the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 via the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC VDO 2023 application process commenced on May 23 and the deadline for submitting the form is June 12.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for UP Gram Panchayat Officer Recruitment, candidates must fulfill specific criteria. This involves completing Intermediate and UPSSSC PET 2022 exams, along with obtaining a CCC certificate. The age range for applicants is 18 to 40 years, and candidates from reserved categories can avail relaxation in the upper age limit as per the prescribed rules.

Selection Process

The selection process for UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 consists of three stages:

First Stage: UP VDO Mains Written Exam

Second Stage: Document Verification

Final Stage: Medical Examination

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for these positions must have completed their Intermediate education. In addition, they must have a CCC certificate in computers, issued by NIELIT (formerly known as DOEACC Institute).

Vacancy

Unreserved Category - 949

SC - 356

ST - 7

OBC - 138

EWS - 117

Application Fees

For the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023, the application fee is set at Rs 25 for all categories. Candidates have the option to make the payment using their debit/credit card or any other approved payment gateway as specified by UPSSSC.

Salary

The salary for the UPSSSC Gram Vikas Adhikari 2023 will vary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100.

How To Apply?

Review the UPSSSC VDO Notification 2023 to verify the eligibility requirements. Click on the provided Apply Online Link or visit the upsssc.gov.in website. Complete the application form by providing the necessary information. Upload the required documents as instructed. Submit the applicable fees. Lastly, make sure to print a copy of the completed application form for your records.