UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 338 Faculty Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has issued a recruitment notification for various faculty positions in broad and super specialties. According to the official UPUMS recruitment notification 2023, there are a total of 338 vacancies available for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors. The last date to fill the application form is July 31, 2023.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

- There are 33 vacancies available for the position of Professor.

- There are 103 vacancies available for the position of Associate Professor.

- There are 202 vacancies available for the position of Assistant Professor.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age-

As per the official notification of UPUMS Recruitment 2023, the maximum age limit for Faculty posts is 65 years. However, there will be no upper age limit for the candidates appointed on the post of Contract Professor, they can work till the age of 70 years.

Education Qualification-

Should possess MS / MD or its equivalent qualification as per NMC or MCI.

Assistant Professor: Three years of teaching experience

Associate Professor: Four Years of teaching experience

Professor: 14 Years of teaching experience

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Rs 1000 has been fixed for unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories and Rs 500 for SC, and ST categories.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Check here the last dates for submission of applications for the posts of Faculty-

First cycle: July 31, 2023

Second cycle: October 31, 2023

Third cycle: December 31, 2023

Fourth cycle: March 31, 2024

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the Faculty post will be done on the basis of test and interview.

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: Salary

- The pay band for the position of Professor is Rs. 1,59,100. For contractual appointments, the consolidated monthly remuneration is Rs. 2,20,000.

- The pay band for the position of Associate Professor is Rs. 1,31,400. For contractual appointments, the consolidated monthly remuneration is Rs. 1,60,000.

- The pay band for the position of Assistant Professor is Rs. 1,01,500. For contractual appointments, the consolidated monthly remuneration is Rs. 1,20,000.