Uttar Pradesh: 13 Students Injured as Bus Overturns in Ballia
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh: 13 Students Injured as Bus Overturns in Ballia

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The accident took place around 1.30 pm in Agarsanda village (Representative Image/ Shutterstock)

Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said the bus was carrying 35 students and was on its way to drop them

Thirteen students were injured on Wednesday when a school bus overturned in the Fefana area here while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm in Agarsanda village, they said.

Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said the bus was carrying 35 students and was on its way to drop them.

He said the accident occurred when a biker suddenly came in front of the bus and it swerved sharply to avoid hitting the two-wheeler.

Six students sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said, adding a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 20, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 12:30 IST