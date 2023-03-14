The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will shortly announce the class 10 and 12 board results, as the evaluation process is scheduled to begin by the end of this week. The state education department has shortlisted 1,43,933 examiners for the UPMSP, who will begin the evaluation procedure of the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams on March 18, 2023.

UPMSP will release the UP Board Result for classes 10 and 12 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in, following the assessment procedure. UP Board results are likely to be out approximately 40 days after the paper assessment is finished, based on past trends.

Last year, the UP Board Exams were held in March and April and the UP Board Results 2022 were released on June 18. The Board Result 2023 can thus be anticipated in the second week of May or by May 10, 2023, as the UPMSP concludes the evaluation procedure in 12–15 days, and the results are announced around 40 days after the evaluation is completed.

Evaluation Centres

The instructors will start evaluating 3.19 crore copies. This time, the state has put up about 258 centres for paper evaluation. Teachers will visit these centres daily to grade the copies. Before this, an audio-visual training programme will also be organised on regional levels for the shortlisted teachers.

At each exam evaluation centre, a principal and deputy principal will be present to oversee the instructors. The teachers will also receive an instruction manual. The Board had given the students, who had excellent handwriting an extra mark the previous year. In addition to the principal and deputy principal, the regional office of the UP board will be in charge of overseeing the testing facility. The regional offices are charged by the Uttar Pradesh government to complete the evaluation process by the deadline or earlier.

