Uttar Pradesh Govt to Open 10 New Sanskrit Schools, Allocats Rs 100 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to open 10 new Sanskrit secondary schools in the state for promoting Sanskrit education in the state. According to reports, the Education Department has already identified the districts where the new Sanskrit schools will come up. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the state budget 2023-24 for Sanskrit schools. Rs 10 crore will also be distributed as scholarship among the students studying in Sanskrit schools.

The Sanskrit secondary schools will come up in the districts of Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Shamli, Jalaun, Etah, Amethi, and Hardoi, reported Hindustan Times citing Education Department officials.

After getting an in-principle approval from the state government, the directorate of school education has sent a request for allocation of funds towards the construction of the new schools, the report added.

Apart from the secondary schools, the government is also planning to set up senior Sanskrit secondary schools in the five districts of Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Mathura. These districts are also home to important pilgrimage centres in the state,

According to reports, the Principal Secretary of the Education Department has also written a letter to the Collectors of five districts asking them to identify land to set up new Sanskrit colleges.

The government’s initiatives aim to enhance Sanskrit education and attract more students to study the language.

In another major development, last month the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) took action against 67 schools in the state where proxy candidates were caught taking high school and intermediate board exams. A total of 120 impersonators were caught and subsequently arrested after an FIR was registered against them. The UPSEB has compiled a list of these schools and legal action has been taken against all of them, as they have violated the prescribed conditions for recognition and committed irregularities in the conduct of examinations. The board has initiated the process of withdrawing the recognition of these schools.

