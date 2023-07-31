Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission To Fill 2,600 Posts, Notification Soon: Reports

There is a piece of good news for job seekers in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a huge number of recruitments are scheduled to commence in August in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will reportedly fill a total of 7 types of vacancies, amounting to more than 2,600 posts.

According to a media report, a significant portion of these vacancies will be for the posts of staff nurses. Let’s take a look at the various vacancies:

1. Nurse Staff Recruitment: 2540 posts. Notification for this is expected to be issued in the second week of August.

2. Assistant Town Planner Recruitment: 24 posts. Its notification is also likely to be issued in the second week.

3. Homoeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment: 54 posts.

4. Professor Recruitment: 27 posts.

5. Staff Nurses in Ayurveda Recruitment: 300 posts.

6. Assistant Chemists Recruitment: 2 posts.

Additionally, reports suggest that notifications related to State Agricultural Service Examinations, Additional Private Secretary Examinations, Review Officer Examinations, and Assistant Review Officer Examinations will also be issued.

Before the release of these recruitments, candidates are advised to complete a one-time registration by visiting the Commission’s website. This will enable them to apply on time and not miss out on the application process.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is responsible for recruiting candidates for different Group A and Group B service positions in the state government. The UPPCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and UP Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) are the primary exams conducted by UPPSC. However, the selection process for nearly all government jobs follows a similar pattern.

The selection procedures usually include a written test and in some cases, a physical test (e.g., for police and defence departments), followed by an interview and document verification. Candidates who successfully clear all these stages get selected for the respective government departments.