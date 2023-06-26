Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation Extended Till July 2 Due to Heatwave

The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, has once again extended the summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools due to the heatwave. As per the latest updates, the Uttar Pradesh school summer vacation has been extended till July 2. Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad, released a notice on June 25 stating that all primary and upper primary schools in the state will now reopen on Monday, July 3.

“Summer vacation has been extended till July 2, 2023, in all schools of Basic Education Council, UP. Now the schools will open on July 3, 2023,” the basic education department tweeted.

For the second time in a row, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the school summer vacation date. Originally scheduled to reopen on June 15, the summer holidays were extended until June 25 amid a heatwave. Now, schools will resume regular operations in accordance with their particular plans and timetables from July 3. The schools reopened for one day on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day.

UP school will be operating as per the timetable announced earlier from July 3. According to an official statement, appropriate cleanliness of restrooms, access to drinking water, and proper sitting arrangements for children must be assured before reopening.

The School Management Committee will be responsible to make decisions on cleanliness at accredited schools that are managed by the UP Basic Education Council. Meanwhile, teachers have been advised to ensure the completion of all essential tasks at their respective levels prior to the school’s reopening. These responsibilities include arrangements for mid-day meals, handling Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) related tasks, proper distribution of textbooks, and other relevant errands.

Uttar Pradesh and a few other states are currently experiencing heat waves. Earlier this month, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh warning, anticipating “severe to very severe” heatwave conditions in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Telangana, among others, as per reports. Soon after the warning, several states announced summer vacations for their schools while others extended the holidays.