Uttar Pradesh Schools to Remain Shut Tomorrow Due to Holi

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Basic Education Council has announced a holiday on Thursday, March 9, to commemorate Holi Purnima. According to the directives, every school affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council or a recognised basic school would be shut on March 9 in observance of the festival.

The administration had previously announced March 7 and 8 as the dates for the Holi vacation. Yet because of the overwhelming demand, March 9 has also been declared a holiday by the government. A notification relating to the matter has also been circulated by the UP Department of Basic Education.

Making the announcement through a tweet the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh wrote, “There will be a holiday on the occasion of Holi on March 9, 2023, in the schools of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council."

उत्तर प्रदेश बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के विद्यालयों में 9 मार्च 2023 को होली के उपलक्ष्य में अवकाश रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/9FfiYp8Wye— Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 7, 2023

Holi 2023 is being observed in Maharashtra on March 6 and today, March 7. But apart from Maharashtra, the rest of the country will celebrate Holi on March 8.

The Uttar Pradesh board’s class 10 and 12 examinations were concluded on March 3 and 4. The UP board classes 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced in May. The authorities, however, have not made any public announcements on the exact date of the results.

With stringent supervision and punishments in place this year, the Uttar Pradesh police caught hold of a number of teams that engaged in cheating during the UP board exams. The UP police apprehended 65 impersonators throughout the state in February. A total of 34 students had been detained for copying during the UP Board examination 2023. According to Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla, the UP Police nabbed almost 50 per cent of these impersonators from the districts of Ghazipur and Ballia.

