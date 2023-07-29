Uttar Pradesh Selection Commission To Announce VDO Result 2023 For Gram Panchayat Adhikari Positions

Aspiring Village Development Officers (VDO) or Gram Panchayat Adhikari candidates eagerly await the release of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) VDO Result. The commission conducted the UPSSSC VDO Exam on 26th and 27th June 2023, aiming to fill 1468 vacancies for Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari positions. The eagerly anticipated results are expected to be announced in either the first or second week of August. Candidates can access their results on the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

To view the UPSSSC VDO Result, candidates need to provide their roll number and date of birth on the result page. Alternatively, they can also obtain the UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 in PDF format from the website once it is officially released by the commission.

The UPSSSC is a prestigious commission responsible for recruiting candidates for various government posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. With the successful completion of the VDO exam, candidates are now eagerly awaiting the results to know their performance and progress in the recruitment process.

As candidates eagerly await the result, the UPSSSC is likely to reveal the expected cut-off marks for the VDO exam. These expected cut-off marks are as follows:

General Category: 211 marks

OBC Category: 205 marks

SC Category: 185 marks

ST Category: 168 marks

It is essential to note that these are just anticipated cut-off marks, and the official cut-off marks will be officially released by the UPSSSC along with the result. The cut-off marks serve as the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to achieve to move on to the subsequent rounds of the recruitment process.

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these simple steps to access their UPSSSC VDO Result 2023:

Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Look for the “Results" or “Examination Results" section, usually located on the homepage or in the main menu.

Find the link for the UPSSSC VDO result in the Results section.

Click on the result link to access the result page.

Provide the necessary details, such as your examination roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details, and the UPSSSC VDO result for the exam should be displayed on your screen.

Download the result in PDF format by clicking the “Download" button on the result page. If needed, you can also print a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to participate in the subsequent recruitment rounds, which may include an interview, document submission, and verification process. To be recruited as Village Development Officers, candidates must submit all the necessary and required documents to the commission for further evaluation and selection. Successful completion of these rounds will determine their final selection for the coveted Gram Panchayat Adhikari positions.