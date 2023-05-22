Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 To Release On May 25 At ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release class 10th and 12th board results on May 25 at 11 AM. In an official notification, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education informed the development. Uttarakhand results will be declared at State’s Education headquarter at 11 AM. Students who appeared in the examination can access their results from ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to download class 10 or class 12th board result.

Step 3: Select the link depending on your class.

Step 4: This is will open a new tab that will ask the candidate to mention his or her admit card roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Select the submit option.

Step 6: The screen will display the results.

Step 7: Download the result for future references.

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open sms application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: In the create message section, write UK10 or UK 12 < Space > Roll Number and sent the message to 5676750.

Students, who fail to qualify for one or more subjects, will have to sit for the compartment examinations. Reportedly, no specific date has been announced for the compartment examination. As stated in the reports, the tentative date for the UK Board 12 supplementary exam 2023 is August. In addition to that, the UK class 12 supplementary examination 2023 will be conducted offline.

Reportedly, the Uttarakhand Board class 10 compartment exams tentative date is in July. The schedule for the UK Board 12 and 10 compartment exams will be announced on the board’s official website. This year, a total of 1,32,110 students registered in the intermediate exams while 1,27,320 have registered for the high school board exams.

The Uttarakhand board had earlier identified 1,250 examination centres to be set up for the UBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2023. Out of the total, the board identified 198 centres as sensitive and 15 centers as highly sensitive and aims to make these examinations cheating-free in the state. However, as per reports, there had been a huge decrease in the figures of copying year after year in the examinations of the UBSE.