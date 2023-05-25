Uttarakhand Board Class 10,12 Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) are scheduled to be released today, May 25. It has been reported that the announcement of the results will take place at 11 AM. Students will have the option to check their Uttarakhand board 10th and 12th results online at the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in. and uaresults.nic.in. Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams took place between March 17 and April 6 in 2022, while the Board Class 12 exams were also held during the same period.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10,12 Result 2023: How To Check Online

STEP 1: Go to the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for either the 10th or 12th result.

STEP 3: A new login window will appear.

STEP 4: Enter the necessary login credentials.

STEP 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Capture a screenshot or take a photo.

If students residing in remote locations or experiencing technical issues while accessing their results online face any difficulties, they have the option to obtain their UK board results for the 10th and 12th grades offline via SMS.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10,12 Result 2023: How To Check Via SMS

STEP 1: Compose an SMS application on your mobile device.

STEP 2: To check the UK Board result for Class 10, type “UK10" followed by a space and your roll number.

STEP 3: For class 12th, type “UK12" followed by a space and your roll number.

STEP 4: Send the SMS to the number 5676750.

STEP 5: The UBSE marks will then be sent to the mobile number from which the SMS was sent.

In addition to utilising websites and SMS to verify their results, students have the option to check their results via a mobile application, Digilocker.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10,12 Result 2023: How To Check via Mobile App

STEP 1: Install the app “UK Board Result 2023 (10th, 12th)".

STEP 2: Launch the app and log in using your Google account.

STEP 3: Select your desired class (10 or 12) from the provided drop-down menu.

STEP 4: Enter your roll number and complete the captcha code.

STEP 5: Click the submit button.

STEP 6: The Uttarakhand board result for 2023 will then be displayed on your mobile screen.

This year, the media reports indicate that the number of students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 2023 class 10 exams is 1,32,115, while the total number of students who took the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams in 2023 is 1,27,236. All the participants who attended the exams are recommended to have their login credentials prepared in advance for accessing the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023.