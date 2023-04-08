CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Education News LIVEBSEB AP Board ResultPSEB IBPS Clerk Result
Home » education-career » Uttarakhand: Father of Class 2 Student Objects to Words 'Abbu', 'Ammi' in English Textbook
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand: Father of Class 2 Student Objects to Words 'Abbu', 'Ammi' in English Textbook

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:12 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

The father demanded that the words be replaced with English words father and mother as abbu” and ammi” are not part of our culture” (Representational image)

The father demanded that the words be replaced with English words father and mother as abbu” and ammi” are not part of our culture” (Representational image)

The boy’s father said his seven-year-old son had begun to address him as "abbu” and his mother as "ammi” after learning the words from his textbook

The father of a class 2 boy recently approached the Dehradun district magistrate complaining against the use of “abbu” and “ammi” for father and mother in the English textbook of his school.

The boy’s father, Manish Mittal, said his seven-year-old son had begun to address him as “abbu” and his mother as “ammi” after learning the words from his textbook.

In his complaint to District Magistrate Sonika, he has demanded that the words be replaced with English words father and mother as “abbu” and “ammi” are not “part of our culture”.

Also read| ‘Oversight’, ‘Should Not Be Blown Out of Proportion’: NCERT Chief on Removal of Text on Gandhi

“I received a complaint to this effect from the parent of a child sometime back. I have referred the matter to the chief education officer,” Sonika told PTI.

An officer privy to the development said the words appear in a caricature in the book in which the main character, Amir, addresses his father and mother as “abbu” and “ammi”.

Published by a Hyderabad-based publisher, the book has been part of the approved study material of ICSE board for years with thousands of its copies in circulation already, he said.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:April 08, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 09:12 IST