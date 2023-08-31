Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Application Ends Today

The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will conclude the application process of the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 today, August 31. Candidates interested in participating in the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 can apply through the official website — hnbumu.ac.in.

HNBUMU has stretched the date for students to withdraw, surrender, or resign from the seats allotted without submitting the fees under round 1 counselling till 5 pm today. An official statement from the university stated, “No candidate will be allowed to surrender the seat allotted under round 1 Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling after 5 pm.”

Candidates have to pay the registration fee by 4 pm today if they are participating in the second round of counselling. Candidates who are choosing seat upgradation without payment of registration fees can also register till August 31.

On September 1, the university will publish the state merit list for round 2. The university stated, “Round 3 and stray vacancy round counselling schedule and procedure will be uploaded separately.”

Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule

According to the NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule, on August 31, up to 4 pm, online registration, and fee submission (registration and security fee both) by new eligible candidates will take place. Online re-registration by already registered candidates and candidates opting for seat upgradation without payment of the registration fee will also take place on August 31.

The last date to surrender/ withdraw/resign the seat allotted in round 1 (without forfeiture of Security deposit) is up to 5 pm on August 30. The display of the first merit list will occur on September 1. From September 1 to 3, choice filling and locking by registered candidates will take place.

Processing under round 2 will take place from September 4 to 5. The round 2 results will be declared on September 6. The last date for joining the college is September 11.

The registration and security fee submission for the round 1 counselling took place from August 5 to 10. The provisional and merit list was declared on August 10, 2023. The counselling result was declared on August 16. The last date for joining the allotted college will take place on August 21. The NEET PG counselling in Uttarakhand will take place in three rounds. The authority will organise the counselling process online mode except for the mop-up round which will be conducted manually.