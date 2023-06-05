UX Designer To Medical Writer, 5 Work From Home Jobs With Big Paychecks

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to many changes in our social lives. One direct impact of the coronavirus outbreak was the concept of working from home. Although the idea of working from home was still practised in some job sectors, it got a whole new meaning during the pandemic. Hybrid work modes have become quite prevalent today. While some offices have made it a mandate for employees to report to the premises, other companies have relaxed the rule, allowing them to work from home. If you prefer the latter, then check out these high-paying work-from-home jobs.

UX Designer

If you want to receive a fat paycheck while sitting at home, then you might consider becoming a UX designer. To be precise, the job of a UX designer is to make a service or product enjoyable for the user as well as accessible. They implement different easy-to-use strategies in addition to considering the user experience before making the changes. In India, a UX designer receives Rs 3 to 4 lakh annually. Salary increases with experience and skill.

IT Security Expert

An IT Security Expert is assigned the role of identifying threats and malware in a computer system. They give login credentials to new employees joining a firm and check whether there are any security violations in monitors. Some of the jobs they need to perform include implementing security in hardware and software systems, seeing whether there are any security updates, testing firewalls, and running network tests.

Psychologist

Psychology is a lucrative career option nowadays. More and more people are pursuing the subject to learn about human behaviour. A doctorate and a certificate are required to become a psychologist. This is an ideal work-from-home job because, as a psychologist, you will be calling clients to your place, or taking a counseling session through a video call. As per Payscale, the salary of a psychologist is US$ 81000.

Cloud Solution Architect

A cloud solution architect is given the task of supervising a business or a company’s cloud computing system. These architects monitor, develop, and implement computing strategies for the firm they are working for. If you decide to become a cloud solution architect, you can earn up to US$ 168000 by working from home.

top videos

Medical Writer

You might have heard about content writing jobs. But a medical writer, too is a profession that has multiple opportunities. Besides having the perk of working from home, the profession will also enable you to earn a hefty salary of US$ 111552 annually. As a medical writer, you have to write and edit clinical trials and medical documents for submission to publications and medical journals.