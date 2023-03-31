Vacant NEET-UG Seats Rising Every Year: Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, informed Parliament of rising vacant seats in NEET- UG. The minister shared that 83,275 NEET-UG seats were left vacant in 2020, 92,065 in 2021 and 96,077 in 2022. In fact, in 2021, more than 15 lakh students registered for the NEET-UG exam but 1,08,620 candidates did not appear in the examination. He informed that there is a 71% increase in the medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to the present 660.

Bharati Pravin Pawar shared that there is an increase in the number of MBBS seats. At present, 52,778 seats are available in government medical colleges, and the rest 48,265 seats are available in private medical colleges. Additionally, the number of PG positions has increased by 11% from 31,185 in 2014 to 65,335. This comprises 1,621 PG seats in the College of Physicians and Surgeons and 13,246 PG seats for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Fellowship of National Board (FNB) members.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2023, admit cards will shortly be made available by the National Testing Agency or NTA. The NEET test hall ticket will be made available by the authorities on the neet.nta.nic.in. website. The timing of the 2023 NEET admit card release has not yet been notified. However, a direct official NEET 2023 admit card download link will be made available on the website as soon as the date is declared. Nevertheless, the NEET 2023 registration period will end on April 6, 2023, and the test will be held on May 7, 2023.

Candidates who have successfully registered on the website can access their user ID and password to obtain their NTA NEET admit card. Only students who qualify will be given access to the NEET UG 2023 admit card. The official website will have the NEET 2023 hall tickets in a PDF file. Follow the instructions below to obtain the NEET UG 2023 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, select NEET to admit card 2023 login link.

Step 2: The NEET registration number, birth date, and security code must be entered before clicking Submit.

Step 3: On the screen, the NEET 2023 admit certificate will appear. Please verify the details on the admit card with spellings. Download the admit card.

