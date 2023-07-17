Vishal Kumar, Whose Mother Rears Goat To Run House, Cracks UPSC With AIR 484

We all know that hard work and dedication are keys to success when it comes to UPSC. It is one of the toughest exams and those who crack it, prove that there is no substitute for hard work. Today, let’s take a look at the success story of Bihar’s Vishal Kumar, who secured the 484th rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2023.

IAS Vishal Kumar is a resident of Maqsoodpur village, located in the Minapur block of the Muzaffarpur district. He belongs to a very poor family. His father died in 2008. He was the only earning member of the family and used to take care of his household by earning wages. After his father’s death, the family faced financial issues. Later, Vishal’s mother, Reena Devi, took care of the family by rearing goats and buffaloes.

Before becoming an IAS, Vishal used to work for a private company. Later, he decided to leave the job and prepare for the civil services exam. In a recent media interaction, Vishal gave full credit for his success to his family and his teacher, Gauri Shankar Prasad.

According to Vishal, Gauri Shankar helped him a lot in difficult situations. He paid for Vishal’s education and kept him in his own house during the financial crunch. When Vishal started working, his teacher was the one who encouraged him to leave the job and prepare for UPSC. During that period, his teacher also helped him financially.

Vishal Kumar’s late father, Bikau Prasad, always used to say that his son would become a big man after being educated. Vishal has finally made his father’s dream come true. Vishal topped the matriculation in 2011. After this, he got admitted to IIT Kanpur in 2013. After passing out from there, he got a job at Reliance.