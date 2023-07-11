Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment Exam Provisional Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for Visva Bharati non-teaching recruitment examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to check the Visva Bharati official portal at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in, for the answer key using their log in credentials.

Candidates can also raise objections in the answer keys by July 12. A non-refundable amount of Rs 200 per question has to be paid by the candidate who raises a challenge. Objections raised will be taken into account by the subject matter expert and decided on. Thereafter a final answer key will be shared on the official website.

Visva Bharati Non-teaching Recruitment Exam 2023 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1- Visit the official website of Visva Bharati vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, under the latest updates section check for answer keys.

Step 3- Select the link. A new tab will open which will ask for login credentials like application number and date of birth. Mention the details correctly and verify them before submitting.

Step 4- Once done with the above process, an answer list will open with question IDs. Any candidate who wishes to raise objections has to select the question.

Step 5- Once the process is completed, check the total amount a candidate needs to pay. Remember Rs 200 per question is the norm and the money will not be refunded. Further, remember to provide support documents for each objection you raise.

Step 6- Check once again and complete the process with the transaction. For your reference, it is advised to download the receipt of the processing charge. Also, candidates who have raised the questions will not receive any confirmation message or email related to their query.

The subject expert will carefully observe the objections and revise the answer key accordingly. Once the final answer key is released, no candidate can raise objections and further National Testing Agency will also not take into account any challenges. Visva Bharati recruitment examination was conducted from June 27 to July 3 for different vacancies.