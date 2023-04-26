VITEEE Result 2023 Declared at vitee.vit.ac.in, How to Check

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the results of its Engineering Entrance Examination – VITEEE 2023. Candidates can visit the official website- vitee.vit.ac.in and check the results. To check VITEEE result 2023, candidates have to use their application number and password.

Along with the declaration of the result, the exam authorities have also released the VITEEE 2023 scorecard for qualified candidates. VITEEE 2023 exam was conducted in online mode from April 17 to 23.

VITEEE Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, open the link to view VITEEE result.

Step 3: Login with application number, password and the displayed verification code.

Step 4: View your VITEEE 2023 result.

Step 5: Download the page.

The scorecard of VITEEE 2023 mentions candidate personal details, maximum score, marks scored in each subject, overall score, rank and other details.

Students who have cleared the VITEEE 2023 will be getting admission to BTech courses through the counselling process. The authorities will conduct the counselling in two phases- Phase I and II. Candidates will have to complete the choice locking and document verification process. The final VITEEE seat allotment will be done on the basis of the merit list, choice locking, and availability of seats. VITEEE counselling 2023 is tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14, 2023. VIT is expected to release the complete counselling schedule shortly.

The authorities will prepare a VITEEE 2023 rank list on the basis of the percentile secured in the exam. VITEEE rank 2023 will be intimated through SMS, to the registered mobile number of the candidate.

Candidates who appeared for the exam with physics, chemistry, biology, English, and aptitude subjects in VITEEE 2023 and PCB applicants who have attempted physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and Aptitude (PCM) in VITEEE 2023 are eligible to get admission in any one of the courses offered by VIT.

There is no negative marks in VITEEE. Each Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carris one mark, which is awarded for the correct answer. For wrong answer, no marks is awarded or deducted.

