W Bengal Governor Sets Helpline to Address Students' Grievances

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 17:21 IST

West Bengal, India

Students can contact peace room incase of issues (Representative Image)

The governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students and listen their grievances

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state universities, has decided to discharge the duties of interim vice-chancellors of all the varsities where full-time VCs are yet to be appointed and help students obtain degree certificates and other documents, Raj Bhavan officials said.

According to the officials, students facing problems can mail their grievances to aamnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact the peace room at 03322001642.

“They can also meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan or during his tours in circuit houses after online registration under the ‘aamnesaamne’ programme. The governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” a Raj Bhavan official said on Thursday. In a related development, Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed as officiating vice-chancellor of the West Bengal State University.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
