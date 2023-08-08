Want To Study At Cambridge University? Check Application Process For Undergraduate Courses

Cambridge University is one of the oldest universities in England. It is a dream university for many students and justifiably so with an illustrious alumni list which includes Issac Newton, Sir Ian McKellen, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Tom Hiddleston, Vikram Sarabhai, Rajiv Gandhi, Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Subramaniam Chandrasekhar and so many others. The university was founded in 1209 and since then it has been the centre of excellence in all fields of education. For students from India, aspiring to get into one of the colleges under Cambridge University for an undergraduate program can seem intimidating but if done right, then the Indian students stand as equal a chance as any other student who is applying to the university from around the globe.

Cambridge is considered to be the third oldest university in the world under operations which has 6 schools and 31 colleges affiliated with it.

Over 11 per cent of students at Cambridge are International students from over 64 countries. The application for foreign students begins around July. In this article, we will break down the basics of the application process and eligibility requirements.

Application Process

Students applying at Cambridge need to submit an application to UCAS (the Universities and Colleges Admission Service). Along with this, they need to submit a separate application for Cambridge which is the Cambridge Online Preliminary Application (COPA). During the submission of UCAS and COPA, the aspirant must make sure that their choice of colleges on both applications matches.

After submitting the application, the student will receive an email directing them to submit a Supplementary Application Questionnaire (SAQ) by a specific deadline which is compulsory.

The registration fee for one course is around Rs 2,000 and for more than one course it is around Rs 2,650. After the registration,m one needs to sit for a written test followed by an interview around.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants from India must be either affiliated students that are applying to study for a second Bachelor’s degree or studying College Board AP exams or A levels. Cambridge University will consider applicants who passed Class 12 board exams from CBSE or ISC, only for undergraduate courses in Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics and Natural Science. The student should have a minimum of 9.8 CGPA.

The student should have the following grades in these exams:

IELTS Academic: A minimum overall grade of 7.5 and 7.0 or above in each element, achieved on the first attempt.

Cambridge English Advanced- Grade A or B

Cambridge English Proficiency- Grade A, B or C

Tuition Fees

The tuition fees in the university depend on the course the student is opting for. According to their official website, a student studying medicine and Veterinary Science needs to pay £63,990 (Rs 67 lakh) and a student aiming to study engineering then it cost £37,293 (Rs 39 lakh).