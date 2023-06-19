Want To Work For The Ministry Of Home Affairs? Know Job Opportunities For Graduates

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently unveiled an employment notification for 797 positions targeting graduates. The recruitment drive is specifically for Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) and Grade 2 (Technical) posts. Applications for these positions are open since June 3, and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website mha.gov.in.

Applicants must be between 18 and 27 years old to be eligible for consideration. The selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from INR 30,000 to INR 81,000. It’s important to note that these openings are for the Intelligence Bureau.

Essential Qualifications for Home Affairs Recruitment:

Candidates are required to possess a Diploma degree in Electronics and Computer Science Engineering. Additionally, candidates with a B.Sc in Physics and Mathematics, as well as those with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application, are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee for Home Affairs Recruitment:

For General, EWS, and OBC category candidates, the application fee is INR 500. On the other hand, SC and ST candidates are required to pay INR 450.

Selection Process of Home Affairs Recruitment:

Successfully applied candidates will have to undergo an online written test, followed by skill tests and interviews. The final stages include document verification and a medical examination.

How to Apply for Home Affairs Recruitment:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Look for the Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment Notifications that match your interests.

Click the Registration or Apply Now button to access the online form.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, also known as Grih Mantralaya, serves as the interior ministry of India. It plays a crucial role in maintaining internal security and shaping domestic policy. The Home Ministry is led by the Union Minister of Home Affairs, who is responsible for overseeing the country’s internal affairs.