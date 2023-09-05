Watch: Bulky To Pocket-Size, The Transformation Of Pencil Sharpener

Throughout history, human innovation has been driven by necessity, leading to the creation of tools and inventions that make our lives easier. From the ancient method of starting fires by rubbing two stones together to the invention of matchsticks and lighters, and from the earliest wheels to modern automobiles, humanity has continually strived for progress and convenience.

A similar story unfolds with the humble pencil sharpener. From our childhood days to the present, we’ve been accustomed to compact, portable sharpeners that effortlessly refine the tip of a pencil. Yet, the journey to these pocket-sized marvels was not always so straightforward.

An Instagram post recently posed a thought-provoking question, “It doesn’t matter if it’s old or new! Stationery always fascinates artists. How clever and interesting is the transformation of the sharpener design over the years? It is interesting for every artist to see how the paint tool transformed into their modern structure. Do you agree?"

The captivating video accompanying this post takes viewers on a visual journey through the evolution of pencil sharpeners from 1890 to 2023. It showcases the remarkable changes this essential tool has undergone over the decades, leaving viewers amazed at the ingenuity of human design.

The video commences with a look at a sharpener dating back to 1890, resembling something more akin to a door lock. In this early design, a pencil was inserted and manually rubbed against a sharp surface to achieve the desired point.

As we transition to 1920, we witness the sharpening process becoming automated with the introduction of a rotary mechanism. This innovation marked a significant step forward, making pencil sharpening a more efficient task.

Over the years, the pencil sharpener continued to evolve. Its size steadily diminished, making it increasingly convenient to carry. The video provides glimpses of sharpeners from 1886, when they were bulkier and more intricate, to 1910, when they became considerably more compact. Surprisingly, a snapshot from 1904 reveals a much smaller and simpler-looking machine. This earlier version required users to secure the pencil in place while a blade attached to a movable part sharpened it through repeated strokes.

Fast forward to today, where pencil sharpeners are typically constructed from durable materials such as metal or plastic. They feature a fixed blade, and all you need to do is insert the pencil into the designated hole and rotate it in a circular motion three to four times for a perfectly sharpened point.