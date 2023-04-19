WB Governor Wants to Start Edutainment Studios, Artificial Intelligence Classes in Higher Education

The doyens of the academia met West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday and dwelt on a number of issues in regard to overhauling universities. It was proposed at the meeting that it was crucial for all stakeholders to work in cooperation. Universities should remain ‘no-conflict’ zones.

The governor earlier wrote a letter to VCs seeking weekly reports, the government, on the other hand, has written a letter to the governor questioning why the governor is venturing to different universities without informing the education department.

Governor stressed on the need for extensive utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and robotic technologies in furthering the quality and outreach of the teaching-learning process. He said similar brainstorming sessions should happen at regular intervals.

From the meeting, it emerged as a consensus was that Edutainment Studios could be set up. University libraries are to be networked with major national libraries and also the Raj Bhavan Library. The library will be open to research scholars.

Extensive, viable networking facilities to be put in place. Past and serving teachers would be willing to lend their might to this special drive.

A roadmap of university education was presented to the notice of the governor who happens to be the chancellor of the state universities including a process of streamlining higher education that will give desired results, bridging critical gaps in the higher education sector, enhancing library infrastructure in all universities and colleges and similar in-field visits to universities should be continued which will facilitate a dynamic connection between the chancellor and the university fraternity including teachers, students, and non-teaching staff, in order to understand firsthand the current situation in the universities.

The stalwarts attending the meeting include educationists like Prof. Sukanta Choudhuri, Prof. Nrisingha Bhaduri, Prof. Shib Ranjan Chatterjee, Prof. Subha Shankar Sarkar, and Dr. Kajal De.

