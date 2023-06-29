WB JEXPO, VOLCET 2023 Results Declared At webscte.co.in

The Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO 2023) and the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOLCET 2023) results have been released by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development. Candidates who appeared in these Polytechnic entrance exams can download or access their results through official portal, webscte.co.in.

WB JEXPO 2023 was held to admit students to diploma programmes in engineering and technology across a variety of disciplines, as well as to part-time morning programmes in mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering, part-time programmes in mining engineering, and part-time programmes in electrical engineering at West Bengal polytechnics.

For lateral entry admission to the second year of the Diploma in Engineering & Technology in various fields as well as admission to the Diploma in Modern Office Practise & Management offered by the state’s polytechnics, VOLCET 2023 was held. The examination authorities will declare JEXPO and VOLCET counselling announcements on the council’s website, webscte.co.in.

As per the latest bulletin of the examination authority, the exam patterns indicated that both these examinations were conducted across the state in the offline mode, that is, as a pen and paper-based test. There were only MCQ type questions in the entrance examination. The distribution of questions in the entrance examination across the subjects indicated in the syllabus differs from the previous exam patterns. The total number of MCQs in the 2023 entrance examination was fixed at 100.

On June 3, JEXPO, VOCLET was scheduled. For entrance to various professional and technical courses, the exam was held. The courses are construction automation, cyber forensics and information security, agricultural engineering, architecture, automobile engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, communication and computer networking, computer science and engineering, computer science and technology, computer software technology, electrical engineering, electrical engineering (industrial control), and electrical engineering.

The registration for JEXPO and VOLCET 2023 was held from February 28 to April 10. The candidates applied for JEXPO and VOLCET 2023 on the official website- webscte.co.in. The admit cards for the entrance examination were made available for download by May-end.