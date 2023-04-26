CHANGE LANGUAGE
WB Man Brandishes Gun in Packed Classroom, CM Mamata Banerjee Says Case May Not be Act of Lunancy
1-MIN READ

WB Man Brandishes Gun in Packed Classroom, CM Mamata Banerjee Says Case May Not be Act of Lunancy

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 16:21 IST

Maldah, India

The man was also carrying two bottles of a liquid along with the gun (File Image: shutterstock)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the case of man brandishing gun at Malda school may not be an act of lunacy

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

He was also carrying two bottles of a liquid along with the gun, they said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the case of man brandishing gun at Malda school may not be an act of lunacy.

Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda in the district, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

”The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, threatening to kill them and the class teacher,” the officer told PTI.

He was quickly overpowered by police personnel and arrested, he said.

Classes were immediately suspended following the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 26, 2023, 16:21 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 16:21 IST