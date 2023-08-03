WB Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick’s Daughter Priyadarshini Appointed As WBCHSE Secretary

Priyadarshini Mallick has been appointed as the Secretary of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). She has posted for a period of a minimum of three years, or more until further orders. The order for her appointment was given on July 31. She will be replacing Tapas Kumar Mukherjee. Presently, she is working as an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology at Asutosh College, Kolkata. The post of WBCHSE’s secretary was vacant for a long time. An officer on special duty handled the responsibilities related to the post for a long time. Now, the Education Department in West Bengal has issued the guidelines for Priyadarshini’s appointment. The guidelines were notified on August 2, but Priyadarshini said that she is yet to receive the instructions for taking up the post of WBCHSE’s secretary.

As per the reports, Tapas Kumar Mukherjee’s tenure as secretary was to last till February 4, 2024, but now will end prematurely due to Priyadarshini’s appointment. According to sub-section 1 of Section 17 of the Government of West Bengal Higher Secondary Education Act, 1975, Priyadarshini’s appointment process has been completed.

According to the directive, Governor CV Ananda Bose has approved the appointment of the new secretary. The notification was issued last Monday, July 31, but it became public on Wednesday.

Priyadarshini is the daughter of Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is the State Minister for the Department of Forest Affairs and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources. He is also an MLA. Jyotipriya was elected from the Habra constituency in the 2011 West Bengal state assembly election.

Bharatiya Janata Party had levelled corruption charges against Minister Jyotipriya during the 2018 assembly elections in West Bengal. BJP had claimed that there has been corruption in the state to the tune of Rs 1000 crore rupees every year. The party had also accused Jyotipriya’s daughter Priyadarshini of financial irregularities. Jyotipriya had denied all the allegations and said that he will file a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Kailash Vijayvargiya, who had accused him. Kailash Vijayvargiya is the National General Secretary of BJP.