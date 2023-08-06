WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has issued the Round One seat allocation list for West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG applicants. Candidates may check the WB NEET UG round 1 allocation list on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates must report at their allocated institutions with the requisite documents, fees, and bond between August 7 and August 9, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Candidates must provide their original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies in order to be considered for admission to the designated colleges. Along with four passport-sized photos, they must also present their verified slip and allotment letter (carry the original document along with one self-attested photocopy).

Three more rounds of West Bengal NEET UG counselling are scheduled to take place. The registration window for round 2 will open at 11 AM on August 14 and close at 4 PM on August 15, with the online fee payment window closing on August 15.

Candidate verification will take place from August 16 at 11 AM until August 17 at 4 PM. The verification for NRI applicants will be carried out by Swasthya Bhaban at the aforementioned date and time.

WB NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official West Bengal NEET counselling website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the UG Medical and Dental Counselling tab.

Step 3: Click on the link to view the seat allocation results of the WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling first round.

Step 4: Check the WB NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result for your name and roll number.

Step 5: Review and save the WB NEET UG 2023 seat allotment round 1 results for future records.

On August 21 at 12 PM, a list of verified applicants will be made available, along with a seat matrix. Candidates who have been verified may fill out and lock their choices between 4 PM on August 21 and 12 AM on August 22. On August 25 around 4 PM, the round 2 seat allotment results will be announced. Post the round 2 seat allotment, candidates may report at their designated institutes on August 28, 29, 30, and September 1 from 11 AM to 4 PM. The third round of West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 will be held from September 5 to September 27, and the round for college-level stray vacancies will be held from September 28 to September 30.