WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Released, Reporting Begins Today

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the seat allotment results for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. Candidates may view the round 2 seat allotment results at wbmcc.nic.in, the official website. The seat assignment PDF includes information such as the round, NEET All India Rank, allocated institute, course, allotted quota, candidate category, and seat status.

Round 2 reporting will commence today, August 28, according to the official schedule. Candidates who have been assigned seats in this round must report to the institute assigned to them between August 28 and September 1, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Candidates who were upgraded in the second round must submit the fee and documents, together with server-generated relieving letters from the previously assigned institution, in order to be admitted to the newly allocated college.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical & Dental Counselling’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen. Choose the ‘Candidate Login’ option shown on the page.

Step 4: Candidates must now input the necessary registration credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result of the West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for future reference.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents required

–– Candidate’s profile letter and payment receipt

–– NEET UG 2023 admit card.

–– NEET UG 2023 rank card.

–– Valid government-issued ID Proofs (Any 2 from –PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card)

–– PwD certificate (if applicable)

–– Caste certificate as applicable (issued in the State of West Bengal)

–– Age proof

–– Class 10+2. High school mark sheet for verification of marks

–– Medical certificate

WB NEET UG counselling Round 3

The third round of WB NEET UG counselling will start at 11 AM on September 5, and registration will be open till 4 PM on September 6. Applicants may pay their fees between 11 AM on September 5 and midnight on September 6. Candidates will be verified at their respective allotted colleges from September 7 to 8.

On September 9, around 12 PM, a list of successfully verified applicants will be released. During the same time period, the seat matrix for the mop-up round will also be announced. From September 9 until midnight on September 10, online choice filling and choice locking will be accessible to all selected candidates. The result will be announced on September 13 at 4 PM.